Inivata wins breakthrough designation for Radar cancer detection assay

March 10, 2021
By Nuala Moran
LONDON – Liquid biopsy specialist Inivata Ltd. has been granted a U.S. FDA breakthrough device designation for its Radar assay for detecting residual disease or relapse, following treatment for cancer. The personalized assay, which tracks a set of up to 48 genetic variants isolated from excised tumor tissue, is built on Inivata’s approved Invision platform for detecting circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in blood samples.
