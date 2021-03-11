Inivata wins breakthrough designation for Radar cancer detection assay

LONDON – Liquid biopsy specialist Inivata Ltd. has been granted a U.S. FDA breakthrough device designation for its Radar assay for detecting residual disease or relapse, following treatment for cancer. The personalized assay, which tracks a set of up to 48 genetic variants isolated from excised tumor tissue, is built on Inivata’s approved Invision platform for detecting circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in blood samples.