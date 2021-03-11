Inivata wins breakthrough designation for Radar cancer detection assay

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
LONDON – Liquid biopsy specialist Inivata Ltd. has been granted a U.S. FDA breakthrough device designation for its Radar assay for detecting residual disease or relapse, following treatment for cancer. The personalized assay, which tracks a set of up to 48 genetic variants isolated from excised tumor tissue, is built on Inivata’s approved Invision platform for detecting circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in blood samples.