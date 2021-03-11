Positive COVID-19 efficacy numbers from Vir Biotechnology Inc. and Glaxosmithkline plc (GSK) has prompted them to immediately seek an emergency use authorization (EUA) with the FDA and similar authorizations in other countries for their monoclonal antibody vaccine. Citing evidence of “profound efficacy,” an independent data monitoring committee recommended stopping enrollment in the phase III trial of VIR-7831 for early treatment of COVID-19 in adults at high risk of hospitalization. Data from the study showed an 85% reduction in hospitalization or death. Vir’s stock (NASDAQ:VIR) was soaring 35% at midday. Meanwhile, the phase III study of Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab) plus Veklury (remdesivir) vs. placebo plus Veklury, from Roche Holding AG and Gilead Sciences Inc., missed its primary endpoint in treating hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia receiving standard of care. Veklury is an antiviral designed to help stop SARS-CoV-2 replication.

EMA: Vaccine safe so far, blood clot investigation continuing

What started with Austrian regulators suspending use of one batch of Astrazeneca plc’s COVID-19 vaccine has expanded into precautionary holds on the vaccine in Denmark and other EU member states as the EMA’s safety committee PRAC investigates whether blood clots, which have resulted in at least two deaths, are connected to the vaccine. “There is currently no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects with this vaccine,” the EMA said in a March 11 update. Preliminary results from the investigation indicate the vaccine’s benefits still outweigh its risks, and it may be administered even as the investigation continues, the EMA added.

Aveo’s VEGF TKI Fotivda cleared in RCC; launch this month

Well ahead of the March 31 PDUFA date, Aveo Oncology Inc. won FDA clearance for Fotivda (tivozanib) to treat adults with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma who have received two or more prior systemic therapies. An oral, next-generation VEGF tyrosine kinase inhibitor, Fotivda was approved based on the phase III study called Tivo-3, comparing the drug to sorafenib (Nexavar, Bayer AG). The application package included three more trials in RCC, with safety data from more than 1,000 subjects. Aveo expects to make the drug available by the end of this month. Shares of the Boston-based firm (NASDAQ:AVEO) were trading midday at $13.70, down $1.57, or 10%.

Entera Bio shares lead U.S. market with new phase II osteoporosis data

Shares of Israeli drug delivery specialist Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) led the U.S. market Thursday, in both percentage gain and volume, climbing as much as 392% after a report that its oral parathyroid hormone (PTH) candidate significantly boosted levels of a biomarker indicating new bone formation vs. placebo in an ongoing phase II osteoporosis study. Entera CEO Spiros Jamas said the data were supportive of ongoing business development talks with strategic partners with interests in osteoporosis.

Azura Ophthalmics advances to registration study on positive phase II results in Meibomian gland disfunction

PERTH, Australia – Sydney-based Azura Ophthalmics Ltd. has moved into a registration trial following positive phase II results for lead candidate AZR-MD-001 in Meibomian gland dysfunction, the leading cause of dry eye disease. The phase II program found that two doses of AZR-MD-001 (0.5% and 1%) showed statistically significant improvement in the signs and symptoms of Meibomian gland dysfunction relative to the control arm. AZR-MD-001 is designed to restore Meibomian gland function by addressing the abnormal hyperkeratinization that blocks the glands, alters the quality of the oil and prevents the secretion of lipids into the tears.

Alpha Biopharma lands deal for Wugen’s memory NK and CAR T cells for Asia

HONG KONG – Wugen Inc., of St. Louis, has inked an exclusive deal with Shanghai-based Alpha Biopharma Ltd. to manufacture, develop and commercialize allogeneic cell products in Asia. The agreement will apply Wugen's off-the-shelf memory natural killer (NK) and CAR T-cell manufacturing technology to potential new products for mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and Singapore targeting solid tumors, T-cell malignancies, acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

ODAC to weigh in on unconfirmed accelerated approvals

Oncology drugs that have racked up a number of indications through accelerated approvals may lose some of those indications after confirmatory trials have failed to verify benefit. As part of an industrywide evaluation of unconfirmed accelerated approvals, the FDA announced March 11 that it will convene its Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee next month to discuss six indications for three cancer drugs – the Roche Group’s Tecentriq (atezolizumab), Merck & Co. Inc.’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and Bristol Myers Squibb Co.’s Opdivo (nivolumab). A few indications for the three biologics, as well as for Astrazeneca plc’s Imfinzi (durvalumab), already have been or are being voluntarily withdrawn.

Also in the news

