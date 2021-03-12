Advamed’s Whitaker sees no reason to expect any hang-ups related to MCIT program

The Advanced Medical Technology Association’s (Advamed) new board chairman, Michael Minogue, president and CEO of Abiomed Inc., noted that the association’s agenda for 2021 includes considerations of several headwinds. However, Advamed President and CEO Scott Whitaker said the Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technologies (MCIT) program should commence March 15 as planned, despite the overhang of the Biden administration’s regulatory review of all orders posted in the last days of the Trump administration.