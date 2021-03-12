BioWorld - Friday, March 12, 2021
I-O Urology introduces remote digital diagnostic platform for urologic care

March 11, 2021
By Annette Boyle
I-O Urology Corp. launched its Carepath platform to provide remote patient monitoring for urologic conditions. The platform uses a compact portable system to capture real-time urine voiding data and a mobile app to facilitate accurate reporting and timely communication between patients and their health care providers.
