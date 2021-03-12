Data from two Novavax Inc. clinical trials show its COVID-19 vaccine had 100% protection against severe disease, including hospitalization and death. Final efficacy numbers from its phase III study of NVX-CoV2373 revealed the vaccine was 96.4% effective against mild, moderate and severe disease caused by the original COVID-19 strain. That pivotal trial was conducted in the U.K., while the final analysis of a second study, a phase IIb done in South Africa, produced a 55.4% efficacy among HIV-negative participants in a region where the vast majority of strains are B1.351 escape variants, the company said. The Gaithersburg, Md.-based company’s stock (NASDAQ:NVAX) strengthened 16% premarket but shares had cooled by midday to a mild 6% upswing.

Kintor’s proxalutamide reduces COVID-19 mortality risk by 92%; trial in ICU patients next

Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd. said its androgen receptor antagonist, proxalutamide, reduced mortality risk by 92% and shortened median hospital length stay by nine days vs. standard of care, based on a preliminary analysis of phase III data from 590 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Brazil. Kintor expects to have the final data ready by the end of this month or early April, the company’s chief financial officer, Lucy Lu, told BioWorld. Following the positive results, Kintor is seeking conditional approval in Brazil and will start another trial in critically ill patients in intensive care, she said.

Apeiron weighs stop-go decision in COVID-19 while Boehringer Ingelheim folds on interim analysis

DUBLIN – Apeiron Biologics AG reported March 12 that APN-01, recombinant angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2; alunacedase alfa) failed to attain the primary endpoint of lowering all-cause death or the need for invasive mechanical ventilation in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19. Although there was a numerical difference between the two study arms – nine (10%) of those on APN-01 (n=88) vs. 12 (13%) of those on placebo (n=90) experienced one or both of those two events – it was not deemed to be statistically significant. At the same time, the Vienna-based company still maintains that it has an active drug on its hands, and it is seeking more funding to take the program forward. Meanwhile, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH has terminated development in COVID-19 of BI-764198, a first-in-class inhibitor of transient receptor potential canonical type 6, following an interim analysis of phase II data.

DLL3 space percolates; Harpoon in play but not alone

During its recent fourth-quarter earnings call, South San Francisco-based Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. talked up HPN-328, its candidate taking aim at delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3) for small-cell lung cancer. In January, the company dosed the first patient in a phase I/II trial. HPN-328 is the fourth entry in clinical development from the TriTAc, or Tri-specific T Cell-Activating Construct, T-cell engager platform. DLL3 has become a target of interest for several other drug developers as well.

Remegen wins China approval for lupus drug telitacicept

Remegen Co. Ltd.’s RC-18 (telitacicept) was granted conditional approval for system lupus erythematosus, marking the first NDA approval for the company that launched the world’s biggest biotech IPO last year. Remegen’s shares in Hong Kong (HKEX:9995) gained 8.6% on March 12, rising to HKD111.90 (US$14.42).

NME approvals and COVID-19 regulatory data rise in February

FDA approvals in February nearly doubled those of the prior month, although biopharma regulatory data, aside from efforts targeting COVID-19, continue to decline. The 17 FDA approvals in February matches the monthly average for each of the last four years, but compares with only nine in January and 21 in December. Of the 35 U.S. approvals so far this year, 40% are for cancer indications. A total of 193 regulatory items tracked by BioWorld in February 2021 is down by about 13% from the 223 in January, and by 28% from the 263 recorded in December, which was the busiest month of 2020. Nearly a quarter of the regulatory entries in February were focused on COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics, which is a rise from the 13% in both January and the full year of 2020.

