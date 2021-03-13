BioWorld - Saturday, March 13, 2021
Heartened by rapid cardiovascular test, investors pump another $65M into Corvista

March 12, 2021
By David Godkin
Corvista Health Inc., a subsidiary of Toronto-based Analytics for Life Inc., reported closing on $65 million in series C equity financing, bringing total cash raised for a new cardiac diagnostics device to nearly $100 million. The Corvista system is described as noninvasive, point-of-care diagnostic system for coronary artery and other cardiovascular diseases.
