Heartened by rapid cardiovascular test, investors pump another $65M into Corvista

Corvista Health Inc., a subsidiary of Toronto-based Analytics for Life Inc., reported closing on $65 million in series C equity financing, bringing total cash raised for a new cardiac diagnostics device to nearly $100 million. The Corvista system is described as noninvasive, point-of-care diagnostic system for coronary artery and other cardiovascular diseases.