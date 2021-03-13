Biosig’s bioelectronics subsidiary receives patent for treatment of hypertension

Neuroclear Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of Biosig Technologies Inc. formed to focus on the emerging field of bioelectronics, was allowed a utility patent by the U.S. Patent Office that the company exclusively licensed from Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research. Neuroclear aims to use neurostimulation technology to develop novel solutions to challenging physiological and neurological disorders. The company's first target and the focus of the patent is treatment of hypertension via electroporation of renal nerves.