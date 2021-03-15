BioWorld - Monday, March 15, 2021
Elevatebio building out its cell and gene therapy platform with $525M series C

March 15, 2021
By Michael Fitzhugh
Elevatebio LLC, a provider of infrastructure, expertise and investment for a growing roster of cell and gene therapy companies, has raised $525 million in series C financing to advance its work. Matrix Capital Management led the round, joined by new investors Softbank Vision Fund 2 and Fidelity Management and Research Co. Existing investors also joined in.
