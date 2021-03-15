Elevatebio building out its cell and gene therapy platform with $525M series C

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Elevatebio LLC, a provider of infrastructure, expertise and investment for a growing roster of cell and gene therapy companies, has raised $525 million in series C financing to advance its work. Matrix Capital Management led the round, joined by new investors Softbank Vision Fund 2 and Fidelity Management and Research Co. Existing investors also joined in.