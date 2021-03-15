Carmat raises $66.4M to launch its artificial heart in Europe

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
PARIS – Carmat SA has just completed a capital increase of $66.4 million to boost development of its total artificial heart. The Aeson system was awarded CE marking four months ago, as a total bridge to transplantation for patients suffering with end-stage biventricular heart failure who are not eligible for maximal medical therapy or a left ventricular assist device (LVAD), and who are likely to undergo a heart transplant within 180 days of the implantation.