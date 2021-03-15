Carmat raises $66.4M to launch its artificial heart in Europe

PARIS – Carmat SA has just completed a capital increase of $66.4 million to boost development of its total artificial heart. The Aeson system was awarded CE marking four months ago, as a total bridge to transplantation for patients suffering with end-stage biventricular heart failure who are not eligible for maximal medical therapy or a left ventricular assist device (LVAD), and who are likely to undergo a heart transplant within 180 days of the implantation.