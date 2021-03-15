Datar wins CE mark for Trublood cancer detection system

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
LONDON – Following circulating tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA, a new type of liquid biopsy is poised for commercial rollout after Datar Cancer Genetics Ltd. secured CE marking for Trublood, a method for isolating tumor cell clusters. In fact, the clusters do not consist solely of tumor cells, but can also include endothelial cells, erythrocytes, stromal cells, leukocytes, platelets, and cancer-associated fibroblasts. They are held together by cell-to cell-adhesion proteins.