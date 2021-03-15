Datar wins CE mark for Trublood cancer detection system

LONDON – Following circulating tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA, a new type of liquid biopsy is poised for commercial rollout after Datar Cancer Genetics Ltd. secured CE marking for Trublood, a method for isolating tumor cell clusters. In fact, the clusters do not consist solely of tumor cells, but can also include endothelial cells, erythrocytes, stromal cells, leukocytes, platelets, and cancer-associated fibroblasts. They are held together by cell-to cell-adhesion proteins.