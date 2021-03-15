Variantyx scoops up $20M for whole genome sequencing-based testing methodology

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Variantyx Inc. raised $20 million in a series C financing led by GHS Fund (Quark Venture LP and GF Securities). The new funds are earmarked for the development of comprehensive tumor diagnostic solutions and sales expansion. Also taking part in the round were new investor IBM Ventures and existing investors Pitango Venture Capital, New Era Capital Partners and 20/20 Healthcare Partners. With this latest infusion, Variantyx has raised a total of $38 million.