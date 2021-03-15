BioWorld - Monday, March 15, 2021
CMS suspends implementation date for breakthrough devices coverage policy

March 15, 2021
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has imposed a 60-day delay in the implementation of the Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technologies (MCIT) program, stating that the MCIT draft rule was developed under a flawed assumption about the volume of eligible breakthrough devices. CMS said the situation suggests that the public did not have an appropriate opportunity to comment on the proposed rule, a predicament that suggests the possibility that the MCIT program might not survive the Biden administration’s regulatory review.
