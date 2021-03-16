BioWorld - Tuesday, March 16, 2021
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Acepodia raises $47 million to move its pipeline forward

March 16, 2021
By Sergio Held
No Comments
Only four years after its foundation, Acepodia Inc. raised $47 million in a series B financing round. The funds will help the oncology company move its first cell therapy candidate to phase II trials, while expanding its research and development activities with other products from its tech platform.
BioWorld Financings Cancer Series B