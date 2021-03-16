In a tough indication and a space crowded with developers, Eli Lilly and Co.’s phase III study of mirikizumab for treating moderate to severe ulcerative colitis made a mark by meeting its primary endpoint of clinical remission and all key secondary endpoints compared to placebo. Primary endpoint of the 12-week Lucent-1 maintenance study of the anti-IL-23p19 monoclonal antibody was clinical remission at week 12 compared to placebo. The news saw the Indianapolis-based Lilly stock (NASDAQ:LLY) stabilize after a precipitous 9.4% drop from March 12’s $208.15 per share to March 15’s $188.58 closing, which followed presentation of positive phase II Trailblazer-Alz results at the International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson Diseases over the weekend.

Merck KGaA sees second recent clinical setback for GSK-partnered bintrafusp alfa

Less than two months after scrubbing a phase III non-small-cell lung cancer trial of the bifunctional fusion protein immunotherapy bintrafusp alfa, Merck KGaA said the candidate has missed a predefined threshold that would have enabled a regulatory filing for it in second-line biliary tract cancer. Both studies were part of a rich alliance between Merck and licensee Glaxosmithkline plc, which in 2019 paid Merck €300 million (US$342.3 million ) up front to take part in the program, targeting hard-to-treat tumor types. The candidate remains under evaluation in other trials.

Acepodia raises $47M to move its pipeline forward

CAJICA, Colombia – Only four years after its foundation, Acepodia Biotech Inc. raised $47 million in a series B financing round. The funds will help the oncology company move its first cell therapy candidate to phase II trials, while expanding its research and development activities with other products among its tech platform. The San Mateo, Calif.-based company is currently finishing phase I trials in the U.S. of ACE-1702, a natural killer cell therapy candidate against HER2-expressing solid tumors.

Set to start clinical testing with COVID-19 nanobody, Exevir adds to series A

LONDON – Exevir Bio NV added a further €15 million (US$17.9 million) to close its series A round at €42 million, providing the means to take its nanobody therapy for treating COVID-19 infection through to registration. With ethics approval expected in the next few days, the phase Ib/II study of XVR-011 in hospitalized patients will get off the ground just nine months after Exevir was set up. “In one to two weeks, we will be a clinical-stage company. That’s amazing progress,” said Torsten Mummenbrauer, CEO.

Oncolytic virus space continues to bubble post-Amgen’s Imlygic; what’s next?

Invigorated by the 2015 approval of Amgen Inc.’s Imlygic (talimogene laherparepvec) for melanoma, the oncolytic virus (OV) arena has seen multiple players join the race for new agents. Although Imlygic did less well commercially than many had hoped, OVs continue to simmer in developers’ pipelines. In many cases, immuno-oncology agents are being tried with combination experiments with OVs.

Asia’s digital capabilities benefit R&D and patients, but lacking harmonization hinders efficiency

In the “The World for Asia, Asia for the World” panel discussion at the virtual Wuxi Healthcare Forum on Tuesday, investors and biotech executives took note of the region’s digital capabilities that reduce R&D costs and timelines, while also calling for more harmonization on the regulatory front to empower R&D in Asia.

New working group to take deep dive on biopharma M&As

A new multilateral working group could bring deeper scrutiny to biopharma mergers. The group, made up of competition experts from Canada, the EU, U.K. and U.S., will be tasked with identifying fresh ways to fully analyze and address the competitive concerns raised by biopharma M&As. “Given the high volume of pharmaceutical mergers in recent years, amid skyrocketing drug prices and ongoing concerns about anticompetitive conduct in the industry, it is imperative that we rethink our approach toward pharmaceutical merger review,” said Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, acting chair of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. “Working hand in hand with international and domestic enforcement partners, we intend to take an aggressive approach to tackling anticompetitive pharmaceutical mergers.”

