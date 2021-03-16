Merck KGaA sees new clinical setback for GSK-partnered bintrafusp alfa

Less than two months after scrubbing a phase III non-small-cell lung cancer trial of the bifunctional fusion protein immunotherapy bintrafusp alfa, Merck KGaA said a phase II test of the candidate in another indication, biliary tract cancer, has missed a predefined threshold that would have enabled a regulatory filing for it. Both studies are part of a rich alliance between Merck and licensee Glaxosmithkline plc.