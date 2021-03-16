Merck KGaA sees new clinical setback for GSK-partnered bintrafusp alfa

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Less than two months after scrubbing a phase III non-small-cell lung cancer trial of the bifunctional fusion protein immunotherapy bintrafusp alfa, Merck KGaA said a phase II test of the candidate in another indication, biliary tract cancer, has missed a predefined threshold that would have enabled a regulatory filing for it. Both studies are part of a rich alliance between Merck and licensee Glaxosmithkline plc.