New working group to take deep dive on biopharma M&As

A new multilateral working group could bring deeper scrutiny to biopharma mergers, both past and future. The group, made up of competition experts from Canada, the EU, U.K. and U.S., is taking on the job of identifying fresh approaches to analyze and address the competitive concerns raised by biopharma M&As.