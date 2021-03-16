Remegen wins China approval for lupus drug telitacicept

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Remegen Co. Ltd.’s RC-18 (telitacicept) was granted conditional approval for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), marking the first NDA approval for the company that launched the world’s biggest biotech IPO last year. A self-developed dual targeted TACI-Fc fusion protein, telitacicept is the second innovative biologic to treat SLE approved in China. The drug will be sold under the brand name Tai’ai, competing with Glaxosmithkline plc's BLyS-specific inhibitor Benlysta (belimumab) that entered China in July 2019.