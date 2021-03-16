BioWorld - Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Remegen wins China approval for lupus drug telitacicept

March 16, 2021
By Elise Mak
Remegen Co. Ltd.’s RC-18 (telitacicept) was granted conditional approval for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), marking the first NDA approval for the company that launched the world’s biggest biotech IPO last year. A self-developed dual targeted TACI-Fc fusion protein, telitacicept is the second innovative biologic to treat SLE approved in China. The drug will be sold under the brand name Tai’ai, competing with Glaxosmithkline plc's BLyS-specific inhibitor Benlysta (belimumab) that entered China in July 2019.
