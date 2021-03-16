Kintor’s proxalutamide reduces COVID-19 mortality risk by 92%; trial in ICU patients next

Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd. said its androgen receptor (AR) antagonist, proxalutamide, reduced mortality risk by 92% and shortened median hospital length stay by nine days vs. standard of care, based on a preliminary analysis of phase III data from 590 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Brazil. The company expects to have final data ready by the end of this month or early April, Chief Financial Officer Lucy Lu told BioWorld. Following the positive results, Kintor is seeking conditional approval in Brazil and will start another trial in critically ill patients in intensive care, she said.