Arctic Vision closes $100M+ series B worth to move UME drug to phase III in China

March 16, 2021
By Elise Mak
Chinese eye disease specialist Arctic Vision Biotechnology Co. Ltd. raised more than $100 million in a series B financing round. The clinical-stage company will use the funds to initiate a phase III trial for its core asset, ARVN-001 (triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension), for uveitic macular edema in China this year.
