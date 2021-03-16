Arctic Vision closes $100M+ series B worth to move UME drug to phase III in China

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Chinese eye disease specialist Arctic Vision Biotechnology Co. Ltd. raised more than $100 million in a series B financing round. The clinical-stage company will use the funds to initiate a phase III trial for its core asset, ARVN-001 (triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension), for uveitic macular edema in China this year.