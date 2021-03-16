BioWorld - Tuesday, March 16, 2021
See today's BioWorld Asia
Alpha Biopharma lands deal for Wugen’s memory NK and CAR T cells for Asia

March 16, 2021
By David Ho
No Comments
HONG KONG – Privately held Wugen Inc. of St. Louis has inked an exclusive deal with Shanghai-based Alpha Biopharma Ltd. to manufacture, develop and commercialize allogeneic cell products in Asia.
BioWorld Asia Deals and M&A Cancer China