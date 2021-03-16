BioWorld - Tuesday, March 16, 2021
WTO addresses vaccine supply, export restrictions

March 16, 2021
By Mari Serebrov
With COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing still scaling up and the scarcity of some supplies, most of the vaccine doses available so far have been distributed in 75 countries while 115 countries are still waiting, World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said at the Global C19 Vaccine Supply Chain and Manufacturing Summit.
