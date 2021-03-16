Wuxi Healthcare Forum 2021

Asia’s digital capabilities benefit R&D and patients, but lacking harmonization hinders efficiency

In the “The World for Asia, Asia for the World” panel discussion at the virtual Wuxi Healthcare Forum on March 16, investors and biopharma executives took note of the region’s digital capabilities for reducing R&D costs and timelines, while also calling for more harmonization on the regulatory front to empower R&D in Asia. As investors like Kevin Looi, managing director and head of Asia at GIC Private Equity put it, the sheer size of the region, the rising standard of living, the supply of talent and access to capital are all making Asia a land of opportunity.