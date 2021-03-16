BioWorld - Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Strive Health secures $140M in series B round

March 16, 2021
By Mary Ellen Schneider
Strive Health LLC has raised $140 million in a series B funding round led by Capitaig, Alphabet’s independent growth fund. The round also includes Redpoint Ventures, and current investors NEA, Town Hall Ventures, Ascension Ventures, and Echo Ventures. This funding round brings the Denver-based kidney care company’s total funding to $223.5 million.
