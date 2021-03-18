BioWorld - Thursday, March 18, 2021
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Amphista raises $53M to expand its protein degradation portfolio

March 17, 2021
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
LONDON – Targeted protein degradation (TPD) specialist Amphista Therapeutics Ltd. has delivered yet another demonstration of investor interest in the field, closing a $53 million series B.
BioWorld Financings Cancer Series B