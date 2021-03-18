BioWorld - Thursday, March 18, 2021
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

U.S. CMS ends Trump-era Part D formulary flexibilities

March 17, 2021
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
Responding to concerns about last-minute changes the Trump administration made to the Part D Payment Modernization Model for calendar year 2022, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) said March 16 that it is not moving forward with the formulary flexibilities that could have restricted Medicare patients’ access to necessary drugs.
BioWorld Regulatory U.S. Medicare