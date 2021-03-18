U.S. CMS ends Trump-era Part D formulary flexibilities

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Responding to concerns about last-minute changes the Trump administration made to the Part D Payment Modernization Model for calendar year 2022, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) said March 16 that it is not moving forward with the formulary flexibilities that could have restricted Medicare patients’ access to necessary drugs.