Small-molecule mRNA translation expert Anima Biotech Inc. has landed a significant new preclinical research deal with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., covering as many as six programs for genetically defined neurological diseases. The deal starts with $120 million for Anima up front, but altogether the two-part collaboration could hold as much as $2.3 billion in clinical and commercial milestone payouts for the company, providing substantial support for its internal pipeline, Anima’s co-founder and CEO Yochi Slonim told BioWorld.

Despite safety, Translate Bio shares fall on CF candidate's efficacy issues

Shares of mRNA therapeutics specialist Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) fell 31% by midday over concerns about a new interim analysis of phase I/II data for its cystic fibrosis candidate, MRT-5005. Several dosing regimens of the inhaled candidate failed to improve a key measure of lung function vs. placebo, in contrast to an earlier readout on other doses tested in the ongoing study. Ann Barbier, chief medical officer of the Lexington, Mass.-based company, said her team will need more patient data to fully understand the outcomes. Meanwhile, Translate is talking up its next-generation CF candidate, expected to enter IND-enabling studies later this year.

Aktis Oncology enters radiopharmaceuticals fray with $72M series A round

Aktis Oncology Inc. raised $72 million in a series A round and set out its stall as another contender with big ambitions in the rapidly developing field of targeted radiopharmaceuticals for solid tumor indications. The Cambridge, Mass.-based firm was founded in 2019 by a trio of MPM Capital executives, Brian Goodman, Patrick Baeuerle and Todd Foley, and incubated within the venture capital fund. In CEO Matthew Roden, a recent addition to the MPM team, it has a leader who is a big pharma heavy hitter with significant capital markets experience as well.

Is U.S. FDA getting tougher under Biden?

Even though U.S. President Joe Biden has yet to nominate his choice to lead the FDA, some agency watchers are noting what could be a shift to a more conservative approach at the FDA under the new administration. Calling the March 17 news that the FDA was extending the PDUFA date for Abbvie Inc.’s Rinvoq (upadacitinib) in psoriatic arthritis “another example of what is clearly a new regulatory approach from the FDA,” SVB Leerink Research analyst Geoffrey Porges said the delay “is likely to increase the perceived level of risk to the industry’s outlook.” He noted that the Rinvoq news is the third regulatory surprise in recent weeks. “While two events don’t make a trend, three events do start making the case for a tougher posture from the FDA,” Porges said.

Pricing may become an issue for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee met March 18 to review the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, during which former FDA commissioner David Kessler said the Trump administration’s approach to vaccine contracts may have been expensive, but was effective in ensuring a robust supply. Nonetheless, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said one vaccine manufacturer had recently voiced an interest in charging more on a per-dose basis for its vaccine, and suggested that the Biden administration should perhaps take another look at the cost of booster shots.

EC launches innovation council

Combining research on emerging technologies with an accelerator program and a dedicated equity fund, the European Commission (EC) launched the European Innovation Council March 18 to scale up innovative startups and small and medium-sized businesses. The fund is to have a seven-year budget of more than €10 billion (US$11.9 billion) to help develop and expand breakthrough innovations, including self-aware artificial intelligence, tools for treating brain diseases, and cell and gene therapies. “This is a way to convert research results into business and to develop visions for technological and innovation breakthroughs,” said Margrethe Vestager, executive vice-president for A Europe Fit for the Digital Age.

