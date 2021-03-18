Is U.S. FDA getting tougher under Biden?

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Although U.S. President Joe Biden has yet to nominate his choice to lead the FDA, his nomination of Xavier Becerra as the next Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary – and Becerra’s Senate confirmation March 18 – could signal a shift to a more conservative approach at the FDA when it comes to approving new drugs and devices.