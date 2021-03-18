BioWorld - Thursday, March 18, 2021
Is U.S. FDA getting tougher under Biden?

March 18, 2021
By Mari Serebrov
Although U.S. President Joe Biden has yet to nominate his choice to lead the FDA, his nomination of Xavier Becerra as the next Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary – and Becerra’s Senate confirmation March 18 – could signal a shift to a more conservative approach at the FDA when it comes to approving new drugs and devices.
