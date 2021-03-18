BioWorld - Thursday, March 18, 2021
Abbott launches Neurosphere Virtual Clinic for remote neuromodulation

March 18, 2021
By Annette Boyle
COVID-19 continues to dramatically reconfigure medicine as an ever-broadening array of digital therapies rolls out and telemedicine tackles increasingly complex applications. Abbott Laboratories’ newly launched Neurosphere Virtual Clinic exploits both trends to make management of chronic pain and movement disorders easier for patients.
