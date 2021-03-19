Otsuka hopes to change Perception on depression with partnership for r-ketamine PCN-101

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
HONG KONG – Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. is celebrating its 100th anniversary by inking a collaboration and licensing agreement with Perception Neuroscience LLC to develop and commercialize the latter’s PCN-101 (r-ketamine) in Japan. The treatment targets mood disorders such as major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression. Perception is also developing PCN-101 to treat TRD outside Japan.