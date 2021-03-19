BioWorld - Friday, March 19, 2021
Otsuka hopes to change Perception on depression with partnership for r-ketamine PCN-101

March 19, 2021
By Gina Lee
HONG KONG – Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. is celebrating its 100th anniversary by inking a collaboration and licensing agreement with Perception Neuroscience LLC to develop and commercialize the latter’s PCN-101 (r-ketamine) in Japan. The treatment targets mood disorders such as major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression. Perception is also developing PCN-101 to treat TRD outside Japan.
