At the crossroads: Idera ponders TLR9 phase III continuation

Following a missed primary endpoint in its phase III study in treating anti-PD-1-refractory advanced melanoma, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is considering stopping the registrational trial of its synthetic Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist or pressing on toward the clinical trial’s second primary endpoint.