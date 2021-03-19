BioWorld - Friday, March 19, 2021
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

At the crossroads: Idera ponders TLR9 phase III continuation

March 19, 2021
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Following a missed primary endpoint in its phase III study in treating anti-PD-1-refractory advanced melanoma, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is considering stopping the registrational trial of its synthetic Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist or pressing on toward the clinical trial’s second primary endpoint.
BioWorld Clinical Cancer