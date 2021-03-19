Study shows potential of Advanced Oncotherapy’s LIGHT proton therapy for resistant cancers

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Advanced Oncotherapy plc reported new findings demonstrating the potential ability and superiority of its next-generation proton therapy system, LIGHT, to treat resistant cancers. The findings build on research at the Mayo Clinic that highlighted the benefits of combining proton therapy (PT) with targeted small molecule damage repair inhibitors.