Study shows potential of Advanced Oncotherapy’s LIGHT proton therapy for resistant cancers

March 19, 2021
By Meg Bryant
Advanced Oncotherapy plc reported new findings demonstrating the potential ability and superiority of its next-generation proton therapy system, LIGHT, to treat resistant cancers. The findings build on research at the Mayo Clinic that highlighted the benefits of combining proton therapy (PT) with targeted small molecule damage repair inhibitors.
