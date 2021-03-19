Alternative source of R&D funding drawing interest, but financial reporting hazards await

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The COVID-19 pandemic has imposed a lot of drag on clinical trials for life science companies, but those companies have also broadened their horizons when it comes to financing their R&D efforts. Jeffrey Ellis and Dennis Howell, of Deloitte, told BioWorld that while these alternative sources of funding are attractive to drug and device makers with a lot of ongoing R&D projects, federal regulators are keeping a close eye on the associated financial reporting, creating a novel regulatory risk for the unwary drug or device maker.