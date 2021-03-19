Alternative source of R&D funding drawing interest, but financial reporting hazards await

The COVID-19 pandemic has imposed a lot of drag on clinical trials for life science companies, but those companies have also broadened their horizons when it comes to financing their R&D efforts. Jeffrey Ellis and Dennis Howell, of Deloitte, told BioWorld that while these alternative sources of funding are attractive to drug and device makers with a lot of ongoing R&D projects, federal regulators are keeping a close eye on the associated financial reporting, creating a novel regulatory risk for the unwary drug or device maker.