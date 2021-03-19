BioWorld - Friday, March 19, 2021
Via Surgical partners with Catcher to bring hernia repair device to Asia

March 19, 2021
By Elise Mak
Via Surgical Ltd. has secured an investment from Taiwanese manufacturer Catcher Technology Co. Ltd. to bring its Fastouch deployable suture fixation system that assists hernia repair to Asia.
