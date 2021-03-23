Lengthy joint adcom on tap for Pfizer’s osteoarthritis drug

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
With the December PDUFA date already blown, Pfizer Inc. is headed into a day-and-a-half FDA advisory committee meeting this week to make the case for 2.5-mg tanezumab, a potential first-in-class treatment in the U.S., partnered with Eli Lilly and Co. Inc., for chronic pain due to moderate to severe osteoarthritis.