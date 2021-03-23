BioWorld - Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Lengthy joint adcom on tap for Pfizer’s osteoarthritis drug

March 23, 2021
By Mari Serebrov
With the December PDUFA date already blown, Pfizer Inc. is headed into a day-and-a-half FDA advisory committee meeting this week to make the case for 2.5-mg tanezumab, a potential first-in-class treatment in the U.S., partnered with Eli Lilly and Co. Inc., for chronic pain due to moderate to severe osteoarthritis.
