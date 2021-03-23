Zealand Pharma A/S won FDA clearance for Zegalogue (dasiglucagon) injection for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia in pediatric and adult patients with diabetes age 6 and older. The Copenhagen, Denmark-based firm will launch the analogue of human glucagon, available by way of an autoinjector and prefilled syringe, in June.

An acute, life-threatening condition resulting from a critical drop in blood glucose levels, severe hypoglycemia is associated mainly with insulin therapy and is one of the most troublesome complications of diabetes treatment. Children are especially at risk, with seven out of 100 children surveyed up to the age of 18 reporting severe hypoglycemia in the previous six months.

Of the 34.6 million people with diabetes in the U.S., 8.2 million adults and 210,000 children are on insulin therapy. Researchers who published their work in Clinical Diabetes polled type 1 diabetes patients and found that one-third lacked a prescription for glucagon, one-third of those patients who did have a prescription carried the drug with them, and one-third had not been educated on its use. The market for Zegalogue is estimated at $300 million and could grow to more than $1 billion by 2030, Zealand said.

Zegalogue’s FDA go-ahead was based on efficacy results from three randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase III studies in children ages 6 to 17 and in adults with type 1 diabetes. The primary efficacy endpoint for all three studies was time to plasma glucose recovery, defined as an increase in blood glucose of ≥20 mg/dL from time of administration, without the need for further intervention within 45 minutes. Zegalogue hit the mark across the adult and pediatric studies, proving a significantly faster median time to blood glucose recovery of 10 minutes compared to 30-45 minutes with placebo. In the main phase III adult trial, 99% of patients recovered within 15 minutes. Across the studies, the most common adverse events reported (≥2%) were nausea, vomiting, headache, diarrhea and injection site pain in adults. Nausea, vomiting, headache and injection site pain turned up at a similar rate in pediatric patients.

Warnings and precautions in the Zegalogue label note that the product is contraindicated in patients with pheochromocytoma – a rare, benign tumor in the adrenal gland – because glucagon products may stimulate the release of catecholamines from the tumor. In patients with the pancreatic tumor known as insulinoma, giving glucagon products may cause an initial increase in blood glucose; Zegalogue thus may directly or indirectly stimulate exaggerated insulin release from an insulinoma, leading to hypoglycemia. Possible allergic reactions from glucagon products include generalized rash, and in some cases anaphylactic shock.

