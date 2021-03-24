VC rounds in 2021 rise above every full year prior to 2018

While historical data suggest venture capital rounds will eventually dip below the peak years, biopharma financings completed in recent months indicate the dollars are continuing to climb in 2021. A maturing industry, the high potential of cell and gene therapy products, the advancing technologies of artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as an eager financial community, are all responsible for the ever-increasing availability of private money.