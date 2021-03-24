Anima attracts Takeda in potential multibillion-dollar deal

Small-molecule mRNA translation expert Anima Biotech Inc. has landed a significant new preclinical research deal with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., covering as many as six programs for genetically defined neurological diseases. The deal starts with $120 million in up-front and preclinical research milestone payments for Anima, but altogether the two-part collaboration could hold as much as $2.3 billion in clinical and commercial milestone payouts for the company, providing substantial support for its internal pipeline, Anima co-founder and CEO Yochi Slonim told BioWorld.