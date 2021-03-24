Anima attracts Takeda in potential multibillion-dollar deal

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Small-molecule mRNA translation expert Anima Biotech Inc. has landed a significant new preclinical research deal with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., covering as many as six programs for genetically defined neurological diseases. The deal starts with $120 million in up-front and preclinical research milestone payments for Anima, but altogether the two-part collaboration could hold as much as $2.3 billion in clinical and commercial milestone payouts for the company, providing substantial support for its internal pipeline, Anima co-founder and CEO Yochi Slonim told BioWorld.