Otsuka hopes to change Perception on depression with partnership for r-ketamine PCN-101

HONG KONG – Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. is celebrating its 100th anniversary by inking a collaboration and licensing agreement with Perception Neuroscience LLC to develop and commercialize the latter’s PCN-101 (r-ketamine) in Japan. The treatment targets mood disorders such as major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression. Perception is also developing PCN-101 to treat TRD outside Japan.