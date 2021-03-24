Insulet’s Omnipod insulin delivery system hits its mark in pivotal diabetes trial

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Insulet Corp. reported positive results from a pivotal trial of its Omnipod 5 automated insulin delivery system for patients with type 1 diabetes. The tubeless, wearable insulin delivery system lowered hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) – a critical diabetes measure – in children, adolescents, and adults, and improved the time that patients were in the target blood glucose range. The data was presented at ENDO 2021, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting, which was held virtually this year.