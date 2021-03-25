BioWorld - Thursday, March 25, 2021
Proqr procures strong phase I/II data and an FDA chat for next steps

March 24, 2021
By Lee Landenberger
RNA therapy developer Proqr Therapeutics NV’s phase I/II study of adults with Usher syndrome and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa met all its key objectives, prompting the company to plan two parallel pivotal phase II/III studies that could start by year-end. The company wasted no time as it has already discussed next steps with the FDA to support the therapy’s registration “as soon as possible,” Aniz Girach, Proqr’s chief medical officer, told investors during a March 24 investor call.
