BioWorld - Thursday, March 25, 2021
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Durect hit? DNMT inhibitor may have found home in AH

March 24, 2021
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
With so many headlines touting drugs in development for the likes of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, an illness in the same ballpark has been back-seated: alcoholic hepatitis (AH), which is on the rise, under-recognized and brings a one-month mortality rate that averages 26%.
BioWorld Clinical Gastrointestinal