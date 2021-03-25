Rsip Vision releases joint segmentation tool for revision arthroplasty and other orthopedic procedures

HONG KONG – Israel and U.S.-based Rsip Vision Ltd. unveiled an advanced joint segmentation tool to assist with the planning of revision arthroplasty and other orthopedic procedures for patients with pre-existing metal implants. The detailed, noninvasive artificial intelligence (AI)-based software module enables quick and accurate segmentation of different joints from CT scans of hips, knees, shoulder and spines.