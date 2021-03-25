BioWorld - Thursday, March 25, 2021
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Rsip Vision releases joint segmentation tool for revision arthroplasty and other orthopedic procedures

March 24, 2021
By David Ho
No Comments
HONG KONG – Israel and U.S.-based Rsip Vision Ltd. unveiled an advanced joint segmentation tool to assist with the planning of revision arthroplasty and other orthopedic procedures for patients with pre-existing metal implants. The detailed, noninvasive artificial intelligence (AI)-based software module enables quick and accurate segmentation of different joints from CT scans of hips, knees, shoulder and spines.
BioWorld MedTech Orthopedics Artificial intelligence Digital health Orthopedic implants