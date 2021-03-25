Rsip Vision releases joint segmentation tool for revision arthroplasty and other orthopedic procedures

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
HONG KONG – Israel and U.S.-based Rsip Vision Ltd. unveiled an advanced joint segmentation tool to assist with the planning of revision arthroplasty and other orthopedic procedures for patients with pre-existing metal implants. The detailed, noninvasive artificial intelligence (AI)-based software module enables quick and accurate segmentation of different joints from CT scans of hips, knees, shoulder and spines.