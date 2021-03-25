BioWorld MedTech’s Orthopedics Extra for March 24, 2021

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Keeping you up to date on recent developments in orthopedics, including: TKR a cost-effective treatment for patients with knee osteoarthritis; Nonsurgical treatment quickly reduces arthritis knee pain and improves function; Inflammation and pressure-sensing leads to 'feed-forward' loop in osteoarthritis.