FDA greenlights Optellum's AI-powered software for early lung cancer diagnosis

March 24, 2021
By Annette Boyle
The rapidly expanding field artificial intelligence (AI)-aided image analysis received a boost with the FDA 510(k) clearance for Optellum Ltd.’s Virtual Nodule Clinic, which helps clinicians evaluate small, potentially malignant lung lesions or nodules. The action makes Optellum’s system the first cleared radiomic application for early lung cancer, an area of active research for the last five years.
