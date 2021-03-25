FDA greenlights Optellum's AI-powered software for early lung cancer diagnosis

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The rapidly expanding field artificial intelligence (AI)-aided image analysis received a boost with the FDA 510(k) clearance for Optellum Ltd.’s Virtual Nodule Clinic, which helps clinicians evaluate small, potentially malignant lung lesions or nodules. The action makes Optellum’s system the first cleared radiomic application for early lung cancer, an area of active research for the last five years.