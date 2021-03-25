LONDON – After the extraordinary public accusation by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases that it published “outdated” information on the interim results of the phase III U.S. trial of its COVID-19 vaccine, Astrazeneca plc has rushed through the full primary analysis, showing 76% efficacy in preventing symptomatic disease. That is 3% lower than the headline figure in the interim data published on March 22. But with the confidence interval ranging from 68%-82%, it is consistent with the prespecified interim analysis claim of 79% efficacy – and would appear to indicate the data safety monitoring board’s concern that the company, “may have provided an incomplete view,” was misplaced.

Joint adcom struggles with tanezumab REMS

If the March 25 vote from a joint FDA advisory committee meeting is anything to go by, Pfizer Inc. and Eli Lilly and Co. Inc. could have more work ahead of them if they want to bring tanezumab to the U.S. market to meet an unmet medical need for more options to relieve the pain of osteoarthritis. In what was nearly a unanimous vote, the Arthritis Advisory Committee and Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee said the sponsor’s proposed risk evaluation and mitigation strategy (REMS) was not adequate to ensure the benefits of tanezumab outweigh its risks, which include further joint deterioration. “REMS work best when the risk is able to be mitigated,” panelist Lewis Nelson said, adding that identifying a problem, as the proposed REMS would do, doesn’t mitigate it. Other panelists were at a loss of how to modify the REMS to make it effective.

Crucell vets raise $47M for new broad-spectrum antiviral venture Leyden Labs

DUBLIN – Last May, a quartet of Dutch biotech industry veterans gathered for a socially distanced outdoor meeting in a private garden in Leiden to discuss what could be done to prevent the present COVID-19 fiasco from ever occurring on such a scale again. A new startup, Leyden Laboratories BV, emerged from that conversation, and it has just raised €40 million (US$47.3 million) in a series A round to develop broad-spectrum, self-administered, intranasal antiviral drugs to prevent infection.

Ocaliva in NASH limbo but FXR space keeping active

Hit with a complete response letter from the FDA last year, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. aims to resubmit its approval bid for Ocaliva (obeticholic acid) for fibrosis related to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The firm continues to struggle with questions about a newly identified safety signal related to the farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist, cleared in May 2016 for primary biliary cholangitis. Meanwhile, the NASH field stays busy with prospective FXR therapies.

Israeli startup goes bio(me)-prospecting in wild animals

The animal world is full of species that can perform astonishing, and sometimes disgusting, feats. Take vultures, for example. “They eat this rotten meat that is full of pathogens and toxins, and they stay healthy,” Neta Raab told BioWorld. Raab is the co-founder and CEO of Wild Biotech Ltd., an Israeli startup that is seeking to understand gut microbiome contributions to these animal superpowers, and harness them for therapeutic use. In the March 25, 2021, online issue of Science, Raab, along with colleagues from Wild Biotech and Israeli and US universities, described collecting and assembling a database of more than 5,000 genomes of more than 1,200 gut bacteria, bioprospected from the feces of almost 200 species of mammals, birds, and fish.

Also in the news

