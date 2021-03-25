Genetron’s blood-based HCC test shows promising results vs. the standard of care

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Genetron Holdings Ltd. said its blood-based, early screening test for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) demonstrated 88% sensitivity and 93% specificity in 1,615 subjects in China vs. 71% sensitivity and 95% specificity with the use of ultrasound plus alpha-fetoprotein (AFP). The primary outcome, unveiled on March 25, came from a multicenter prospective trial that Beijing-based Genetron initiated together with The National Cancer Center China in 2019.