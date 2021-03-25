Genetron’s blood-based HCC test shows promising results vs. the standard of care

Genetron Holdings Ltd. said its blood-based, early screening test for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) demonstrated 88% sensitivity and 93% specificity in 1,615 subjects in China vs. 71% sensitivity and 95% specificity with the use of ultrasound plus alpha-fetoprotein (AFP). The primary outcome, unveiled on March 25, came from a multicenter prospective trial that Beijing-based Genetron initiated together with The National Cancer Center China in 2019.