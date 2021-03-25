BioWorld - Thursday, March 25, 2021
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

FDA recommends vision check before applying dermal fillers

March 25, 2021
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The use of dermal fillers has spiked in recent years for a number of reasons, but so have the associated adverse events. An FDA advisory committee made several associated recommendations, including that a patient’s vision be prospectively evaluated prior to any peri-ocular treatment with fillers, but this could be a simple count-the-fingers check, something that should not appreciably increase procedure times or affect the volume of procedures.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Aesthetics U.S. FDA