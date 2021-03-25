FDA recommends vision check before applying dermal fillers

The use of dermal fillers has spiked in recent years for a number of reasons, but so have the associated adverse events. An FDA advisory committee made several associated recommendations, including that a patient’s vision be prospectively evaluated prior to any peri-ocular treatment with fillers, but this could be a simple count-the-fingers check, something that should not appreciably increase procedure times or affect the volume of procedures.