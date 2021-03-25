FDA recommends vision check before applying dermal fillers

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The use of dermal fillers has spiked in recent years for a number of reasons, but so have the associated adverse events. An FDA advisory committee made several associated recommendations, including that a patient’s vision be prospectively evaluated prior to any peri-ocular treatment with fillers, but this could be a simple count-the-fingers check, something that should not appreciably increase procedure times or affect the volume of procedures.