Regulatory front for March 25, 2021

The latest global regulatory news, changes and updates affecting medical devices and technologies, including: FDA seeks nominations for blood products advisory panel; Massachusetts hospital hit for HIPAA access non-compliance; No reports recorded for Medtronic recall; Tillis, Cotton eye patent examiner practice for Section 101 problem.