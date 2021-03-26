BioWorld - Friday, March 26, 2021
Eliem Therapeutics Inc. has big plans for big markets

March 26, 2021
By Anette Breindl
Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is old-fashioned in the useful ways. The company is going after extremely large indications, including chronic pain and major depression. “We’re really passionate about these large markets,” Eliem President and CEO Bob Azelby told BioWorld. “These patients live in the shadows… There’s so many people suffering.”
