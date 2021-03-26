Eliem Therapeutics Inc. has big plans for big markets

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is old-fashioned in the useful ways. The company is going after extremely large indications, including chronic pain and major depression. “We’re really passionate about these large markets,” Eliem President and CEO Bob Azelby told BioWorld. “These patients live in the shadows… There’s so many people suffering.”