Eisai lands new MHLW approvals for lymphoma and carcinoma indications

HONG KONG – Eisai Co. Ltd. has received not one, but two approvals from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW), for its anticancer agent Remitoro (denileukin diftitox) and multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor Lenvima (lenvatinib mesylate). Both approvals, each for a rare disease indication, were granted based on phase II trial results, instead after the usual phase III trials.